Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle

One person died after the SUV they were driving was hit by a train in the Goose Creek area Monday night, troopers said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Billy Branham, 24, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 52 at Medway Road.

A 2008 Ford SUV was crossing the tracks when it was hit by an Amtrak train.

Branham was transported to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The Goose Creek Police Department is assisting with the crash.

A portion of Highway 52 was shut down while authorities investigated the scene.

