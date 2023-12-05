SC Lottery
Dominion Energy employees bring holiday cheer to families across the Lowcountry

The Annual Good Neighbor Fund Christmas project makes a return for its 41st year.
By Autumn Klein
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Annual Good Neighbor Fund Christmas project makes a return for its 41st year.

The Annual Good Neighbor Fund is a nonprofit organization led by Dominion Energy employees. The fund was created in 1982 to directly help local families in need across the states of North and South Carolina.

This year in the Lowcountry, approximately 300 baskets of food and 250 toys will be packaged and distributed by employee volunteers. The items are funded completely by employee donations and are given to families facing financial hardships or unexpected tragedies or emergencies. These supported families are pre-determined by employee referrals throughout the year.

The baskets are packaged and hand-delivered by the Dominion Energy employees.

The volunteers will arrive to package the baskets around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They will arrive in staggered shifts throughout the day to get all the baskets out.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

