FIRST ALERT: 1 hurt in crash involving train in Goose Creek area

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a train in the Goose Creek area Monday night.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 52 at Medway Road.

A 2007 Ford sedan was westbound when it pulled out in front of an Amtrak train, officials said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Goose Creek Police Department is assisting with the crash.

This is a developing story.

