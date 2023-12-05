SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 3-vehicle crash closes portion of Ashley River Road

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A section of Ashley River Road is closed while authorities investigate a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between Cooks Crossroads and Middleton Place.

Lt. Rick Carson said two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Deputies estimate the road will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

