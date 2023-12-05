FIRST ALERT: 3-vehicle crash closes portion of Ashley River Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A section of Ashley River Road is closed while authorities investigate a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between Cooks Crossroads and Middleton Place.

Lt. Rick Carson said two people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Deputies estimate the road will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

