FIRST ALERT: Crash involving train and car shuts down portion of Hwy. 52

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department are responding to a crash involving a train and a vehicle Monday night.

The crash happened outside of Goose Creek city limits, near Highway 52, Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe says.

Officials say the crash involved an Amtrak train.

Highway 52 is blocked off while authorities respond to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

