FIRST ALERT: Portion of I-526 WB closed at Dorchester Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a portion of Interstate 526 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

Interstate 526 westbound at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue is completely shut down.

Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says multiple injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities respond to the scene.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

