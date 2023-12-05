Gasoline explosion in Georgetown County sends man to hospital, official says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to a gasoline explosion Monday that burned a man working on a car.

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. on Tailwater Trail near David W Ray Drive.

Assistant Chief Aaron Bostick said the man was taken to the hospital but it is unclear how he’s doing now.

Bostick also added that the incident did not warrant an investigation.

