SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.
N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school

Latest News

The resolution states the South Carolina Board of Education started these regulations as of...
Materials review policy up for suspension in Berkely Co. schools
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two assaults were...
Berkeley Co. detectives investigating after teens assaulted on Cane Bay trails
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
Former deputy James "Hank" Carter was granted bond for assault and misconduct in office last...
Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage