Hundreds of speeding tickets, broken crosswalk spark worry in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Speeding cars, missing signs and a broken crosswalk button are just a few concerns one Summerville resident has about Bear Island Road and wants change to come to the forefront of concern.

Resident William Covington and his family have lived along Bear Island Road for the last year and a half. He says when trying to cross the crosswalk at the intersection of Holiday Drive to get to the park or to the pool, it’s nearly impossible.

“I’ve personally almost been hit 12 times,” Covington said. “Oh, I’m not going to even count how many times as a car.”

Covington says so much of the issue falls back on speeding. In fact, Summerville Police reports show nearly 14% of the speeding tickets they’ve written in the last two years came from this road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says there have also been six accidents on this road since January 2022. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported, but Covington worries about the future.

When living in a development of hundreds of homes with families and having a young child himself, he says he’s over all the speeding cars. He also wants the signage to actually work. Currently, one side of the crosswalk works, but the lights do not flash when you press the crosswalk button on the opposite side of the road.

Covington says all walkers, drivers and the town of Summerville need to pay attention.

“I know that they’re backed up with road issues, but this is a priority,” Covington said. “When it comes to crosswalks, I think there either needs a speedbump or raised crosswalk at each, at every location.”

The town of Summerville provided this statement in response to questions about the broken crosswalk button and missing signage:

The Town of Summerville prioritizes safety and promptly addresses community concerns. Although no reports of missing signage or malfunctioning crosswalk lights have been received, we will be sending someone out to proactively inspect the intersection. We appreciate our community’s vigilance and encourage everyone to report any concerns, here.

