Materials review policy up for suspension in Berkeley Co. schools

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An instructional materials policy that allows parents to decide what their child can read in Berkeley County School District might get the boot if the school board signs off on its suspension.

Policies KNBA and KNBA-R allow parents to request a reconsideration of instructional material to the district if they find its content is not “age-appropriate” for their child.

Now, parents might have to follow a statewide policy if that comes to fruition.

“This situation feels a lot like we are living in Florida instead of South Carolina right now,” Melinda Bell, a district parent and member of one of the Instructional Materials Review committees, said.

Over the last several months, 93 books were challenged because just one parent claimed no one in the district should read them because of their level of sexually inappropriate content.

Carrie Kelly, another district parent and Instructional Materials Review committee member says she has taken the time to review some of the books so far.

“It would appear that the board is trying to change policies to ban books by overriding public opinion,” Kelly said.

Overall, all the committees have reviewed about 30 or so of the 93 books.

“It feels like we’re taking control out of the hands of the parents and the students and just giving it to the state,” Bell said. “And that’s not liberty at all.”

The resolution states the current district policies are up for suspension because the South Carolina Board of Education will soon have new regulations that can be more “Age and Developmentally Appropriate.”

It adds that the current policies create the “likelihood of inconsistent results” with the appropriateness of the materials.

The resolution states the South Carolina Board of Education started these regulations as of Nov.14 which would give them the final say on what books can be on the shelves.

If this proposal by the State Board is passed, a complaint in Berkeley County schools could result in a book not being allowed in any school in the state.

“They just want a dictatorship where their ideas are the rule and I don’t really think that’s very American,” Kelly said.

BCSD Board Chair Mac McQuillin provided this statement in response to this claim:

Saying that the school board ‘just wants a dictatorship where their ideas are the rule’ makes no sense. In fact, we are not dictating anything. We are giving power to every parent. It is best to have parents examine the content of materials for themselves and be responsible for determining whether their children are mature enough to consume these materials. Ultimately, I trust parents to make the right decisions for their children on an individual basis. A parent knows better than school board members about what is appropriate for that parent’s particular child, and I am confident that those decisions will be better than the decisions that we could make, which would apply universally to all students without taking into consideration each individual child’s level of maturity and development. Parents know their kids better than we ever will. And we need to empower them to be aware of and involved in their kids’ education.

Kelly was asked what she hopes the state will do.

“Book banning gets abandoned either through book committee meetings or policy change or both,” Kelly said.

And Bell says what the state will actually do.

“They won’t be considerate of all the individual communities, which should be handled at the local level,” Bell said.

The district is making the decision on whether or not to suspend this policy at Monday night’s school board meeting. If it’s signed, they will wait on the State Board of Education to make a call or have no policy in place like this at all until at least June 30 of next year.

