Mount Pleasant man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

By Marissa Lute
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 34-year-old man faces over 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Hampton Boyd Frazier, 34, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and 17 counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston Police Department arrested Frazier on Nov. 30, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

While in custody, Frazier was served with additional warrants on Dec. 1, and they charged him with more counts of each charge.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Jail records show Frazier was released on a $178,000 bond.

