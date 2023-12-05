SC Lottery
Ojiako's 20 help Coastal Carolina take down Saint Andrews (N.C.) 110-46

John Ojiako had 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 110-46 victory over Saint Andrews (N.C.) on Monday night.(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - John Ojiako had 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 110-46 victory over Saint Andrews (N.C.) on Monday night.

Ojiako added 12 rebounds for the Chanticleers (3-5). Jacob Meyer added 19 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc, and they also had nine rebounds and three steals. Kylan Blackmon had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Xzavier McFadden led the way for the Knights with seven points. Quwan Barnes added six points, six rebounds and three steals for Saint Andrews. Sincere Clark also had six points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

