Saint Helena man charged in shooting that hospitalized woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Saint Helena man is facing charges after deputies say he fired into a woman’s vehicle.

Vincent Medlock, 23, was charged with attempted murder, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a woman arrived at the hospital around 11:40 p.m. Friday after being shot.

Deputies said the woman was shot while driving away from a home on Melody Lane.

Medlock fired at the woman’s vehicle striking the woman who drove herself to the hospital, deputies said.

Medlock was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

