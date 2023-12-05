SC Lottery
‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home when the incident happened.
By Mike Brantley and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard when the incident happened.

Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

He said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

