Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of chase leading to ex-deputy assault

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re getting a closer look at what led up to the incident that ended with a Charleston County deputy getting fired.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage from a pursuit involving Rashard Duncan, the man who was assaulted by former deputy James “Hank” Carter.

Deputy Alexander Hodge attempted to pull Rashard Duncan over in the Hollywood-Ravenel area on Oct. 21. The video shows Duncan speeding away from Hodge.

“It is important for the public to see the events that led to the encounter between former Deputy James H. Carter and Duncan. Our deputies face uncertain circumstances daily in their efforts to keep the community safe. I am thankful for their commitment, and we are fortunate no one was injured during the course of this incident,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a release.

Duncan was later assaulted by Carter, which is shown in bodycam video that was released by the sheriff’s office Monday.

Graziano said no violation of policy was found during an internal review of the pursuit.

The agency “immediately” fired Carter after reviewing the footage on Nov. 9 for “egregious conduct “amid an internal investigation.

You can watch the full video of the pursuit, here.

