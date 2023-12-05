Shooting at Colleton County apartments leaves 1 injured

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at a Colleton County apartment complex Sunday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Hillcrest Apartments on Sniders Highway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said at least one apartment had been hit several times by gunfire.

A man was hit with what was believed to be a glancing blow to the head, firefighters said.

The man’s bleeding was controlled at the scene but he was taken to the hospital because the shooter was still at large, officials said.

