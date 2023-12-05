SC Lottery
South Carolinians visit Governor’s Mansion for annual Christmas open house

A State House made of gingerbread is on display during the annual Christmas open house at the...
A State House made of gingerbread is on display during the annual Christmas open house at the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion in Columbia on Dec. 4, 2023.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s First Family welcomed South Carolinians into their home for the annual Christmas open house at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday evening.

Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster greeted visitors, who could take a look inside the home, snack on Christmas treats, and pose for photos in front of the tree.

The Columbia Garden Club has decorated the mansion for the holidays every year since 1981, with this year’s work starting last week.

The Christmas tree and poinsettias around the house came from Midlands — the tree from Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington and flowers from the Lexington Technology Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America.

The wreath and bow decorations at the mansion were made by the Department of Corrections’ Horticulture Division.

But the star of the show might have been the gingerbread State House, complete with a bulldog on the steps, resembling the governor’s dog, Mac.

“We love having people here, and we have loving visitors here from other states, particularly, because they come through and we want them to see how beautiful South Carolina is, and this is a prime example,” Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters ahead of the open house.

“I like when the children are here because they get a big kick out of it, much more than the grown-ups,” First Lady Peggy McMaster added.

As always, the open house was free and open to the public.

The First Family collected donations of pet food, litter, and toys to be given to the Columbia-based animal nonprofit Pawmetto Lifeline.

People hoping to see the decorations during the holiday season can take a free tour of the Governor’s Mansion.

Docent-guided tours are offered Dec. 5-7 and 12-14 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Tours are free, but reservations are required. Visitors can schedule a tour by calling 803-737-1710 or booking online at scgovernorsmansion.org.

