1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 526.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 between Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The portion of the interstate was shut down for over three hours as first responders were on the scene of the crash.

Jacobs said one person died as a result of the crash and others were injured.

