15-year-old hit and killed by bus while riding bike to school, police say

Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his...
Police said 15-year-old Jaxon Crabtree was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding his bike to school.(Stephanie Ryder via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Florida was hit by a bus and killed while riding his bike Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Lakeland Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle a few minutes before 7 a.m. when he attempted to cross Pipkin Road on his way to school.

At the same time, the Schools of McKeel Academy school bus driven by a 71-year-old woman was driving down Pipkin Road, and the bus collided with the bicycle.

First responders said they found the 15-year-old unresponsive and began life-saving measures.

WTVT reports the victim was identified as Jaxon Crabtree.

Crabtree was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he died despite the aid of medical professionals.

Police said Crabtree was a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

The Lakeland police chief said the victim’s parents have been notified.

The bus driver stayed on scene and was not injured, according to police. The Lakeland police chief said she did not seem to have been speeding and was “extremely upset” by the crash.

The school bus was carrying eight passengers ranging in age from 8 to 11. These passengers were students who attended the South McKeel Academy and KcKeel Academy Central. None of the passengers were injured.

The road was closed off for about four hours as officials investigated.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, it has raised more than $14,000 of its $18,000 goal.

