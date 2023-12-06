SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Ashley on Tuesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in West Ashley involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Ashley River Road intersection.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson says a Kia Soul was going south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died, Gibson said. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The crash closed southbound lanes for several hours for investigation. No charges have been filed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Hampton Boyd Frazier, 34, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mount Pleasant man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

Safety improvements are in the works for the Crosstown in downtown Charleston after a...
State leaders begin talks for safety plan for Crosstown intersection
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County.
State troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
Safety improvements are in the works for the Crosstown after a legislative delegation meeting...
VIDEO: State leaders begin talks for safety plan for Crosstown intersection
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West...
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.