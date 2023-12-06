Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in West Ashley involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Ashley River Road intersection.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson says a Kia Soul was going south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died, Gibson said. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The crash closed southbound lanes for several hours for investigation. No charges have been filed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

