Charleston Police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Ashley on Tuesday night.
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Ashley River Road intersection.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with injuries, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
