Charleston Police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Ashley on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Ashley River Road intersection.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with injuries, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

