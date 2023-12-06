SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal Carolina's Ellis retires with 831 Division I victories, most among active coaches

Cliff Ellis
Cliff Ellis(CCU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina basketball coach Cliff Ellis, who leads all active Division I coaches with 831 victories, is retiring, he announced Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina said Ellis coached his final game Monday night, a 110-46 victory against St Andrews. It said associate head coach Benny Moss will take on the role of interim coach and that Ellis will remain with the school working on special projects as he completes his contract.

Ellis said in a release from the school that he planned to retire at the end of the season, “but in fairness to my players and my coaching staff, I wanted all of them, but especially the staff, to have a chance to show what they are made of.”

The 78-year-old Ellis was in his 17th season at Coastal Carolina, finishing a career that also saw him lead the programs at Clemson, Auburn, South Alabama, and Cumberland of the NAIA. Including his time at Cumberland, his career record is 909-576.

Ellis won eight conference regular season titles, two conference tournament titles, six conference Coach of the Year honors and an AP National Coach of the Year award in 1999 when he led Auburn to a 29-4 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. His teams appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments in all.

The Chanticleers improved to 3-5 with Monday’s victory.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Latest News

Captain Leland Archer has signed a multi-year deal to remain with the Charleston Battery
Leland Archer re-signed by Charleston Battery to multi-year contract
Daniel High School players stretch with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College on Tuesday....
Panthers say goodbye to Spartanburg, will host training camp in Charlotte next summer
The Citadel Basketball
Millora-Brown scores 17 as The Citadel downs Pfeiffer 88-60
VIDEO: Porter-Gaud gets road win over Beckham