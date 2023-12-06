Cooler today, cold tonight and wet by the end of the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through overnight bringing cooler temperatures and sunny skies for our Wednesday. Expect lots of sunshine, cooler temps and breezy conditions today with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. The wind will be gusty at times out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy with Scattered Rain. High 71.

