Destruction, vandalism of Cottageville cemetery leaves families in fury

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A cemetery in Cottageville was recently vandalized, and residents say they are shocked, upset and speechless that their loved ones’ graves became a place for crime.

At least 44 gravestones at Ackerman Cemetery on Red Oak Road in Cottageville were damaged on Saturday. Flowers and crosses left by loved ones were also destroyed.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says an adult and two juveniles are facing desecration of burial ground charges in connection to the vandalism. The adult has been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Cole Melton. He was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center with a $35,000 surety bond.

“I have been so hurt,” Cathy Addison, who had her and her late husband’s tombstone destroyed, said. “I just can’t imagine anybody that would want to do this kind of destruction.”

Danny Dandridge, a trustee and treasurer over the cemetery says these grounds were established in 1862 as a family cemetery, meaning one can only be a decedent of a member to be buried here.

The cemetery is the resting place of Confederate soldiers, WWI vets and the great-great uncles and grandmothers of hundreds of family members all across the country.

“I hope the minors get the same treatment as the adult,” Brandy Branton, who also had family members’ tombstones damaged, said. “And I hope that they understand the depth of the situation.”

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Shalane Tindall, says the two juveniles will be charged on petitions with the Department of Juvenile Justice. It is unclear if they are still in custody or not. Their names will not be released due to their ages.

