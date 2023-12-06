Developers to revise plans addressing parking concerns on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers looking to build condominium complexes on Kiawah Island are taking their plans back to the drawing board.

Residents along Beachwalker Drive raised their concerns to the town’s planning department about the lack of parking in the proposed plans last month.

A letter to the developers from the town states a total of 260 parking spaces are required, and additional parking considerations for area beach parking include 25 spaces.

Kiawah Councilmember Brad Belt said at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the developer agreed to adjust, and that this is a constructive step forward.

“We haven’t seen the plans yet and I think the community and the council need to see what those plans entail, but nonetheless that is a critically important first step, to recognize that there was a problem that needs to be remedied and now we are moving hopefully in the direction that becomes a win for the community and the developer,” Belt said.

Belt explained that using more land for parking means the developer will have to reduce the number of condos in the original plan.

Residents in surrounding communities remain wary of the development as a whole. Their concerns center on safety and security due to an increase in cars and people making their way up and down Beachwalker Drive.

“It’s going to be a nightmare if it’s developed the way it’s on the books right now,” Lynda Leffler, President of Inlet Cove said. “I don’t know what to do with all of the traffic.”

She said they are trying to come to a compromise.

“What that compromise will end up being, we’re not sure, but we’re trying to fight the good fight here,” Leffler said.

It is not clear when the revised plans will be ready to be brought back to the town, but Belt suspects it will be sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.