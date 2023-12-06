SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Developers to revise plans addressing parking concerns on Kiawah Island

A letter to the developers from the town states a total of 260 parking spaces are required,...
A letter to the developers from the town states a total of 260 parking spaces are required, and additional parking considerations for area beach parking includes 25 spaces.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers looking to build condominium complexes on Kiawah Island are taking their plans back to the drawing board.

Residents along Beachwalker Drive raised their concerns to the town’s planning department about the lack of parking in the proposed plans last month.

A letter to the developers from the town states a total of 260 parking spaces are required, and additional parking considerations for area beach parking include 25 spaces.

Kiawah Councilmember Brad Belt said at Tuesday night’s council meeting, the developer agreed to adjust, and that this is a constructive step forward.

“We haven’t seen the plans yet and I think the community and the council need to see what those plans entail, but nonetheless that is a critically important first step, to recognize that there was a problem that needs to be remedied and now we are moving hopefully in the direction that becomes a win for the community and the developer,” Belt said.

Belt explained that using more land for parking means the developer will have to reduce the number of condos in the original plan.

Residents in surrounding communities remain wary of the development as a whole. Their concerns center on safety and security due to an increase in cars and people making their way up and down Beachwalker Drive.

“It’s going to be a nightmare if it’s developed the way it’s on the books right now,” Lynda Leffler, President of Inlet Cove said. “I don’t know what to do with all of the traffic.”

She said they are trying to come to a compromise.

“What that compromise will end up being, we’re not sure, but we’re trying to fight the good fight here,” Leffler said.

It is not clear when the revised plans will be ready to be brought back to the town, but Belt suspects it will be sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Latest News

A crash on I-26 near Ridgeville has all eastbound lanes blocked.
Crash cleared on eastbound lanes on I-26
The Charleston Police Department says access to an I-526 eastbound on-ramp is closed after a...
Traffic on I-526 back to normal after overturned tractor-trailer closed ramp
A still from Deputy Carter's bodycam as submitted as evidence in a now-dismissed lawsuit,...
Excessive force lawsuit against ex-deputy dismissed over ‘qualified immunity’
Changes could be coming to how close smoke shops can be from schools, parks, and churches in...
Charleston looking to add buffer from smoke shops to schools, parks, churches