Excessive force lawsuit against ex-deputy dismissed over ‘qualified immunity’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Before recent allegations surfaced against now-terminated Charleston County deputy James “Hank” Carter III, he had previously been accused of excessive force during a 2019 arrest.

He was later granted qualified immunity and the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge.

The complaint, filed first in state court by Rodney Smalls, alleges that Carter used the butt of his flashlight to beat Smalls unconscious following a chase on November 14, 2019.

During a deposition, Carter admitted to “tackling” Smalls but denied ever hitting him with his flashlight.

He did admit that Smalls was on his knees at the time and he did not give any verbal commands before this occurred.

During a deposition, Smalls reported that he had no memory of this interactions and “does not remember anything until he was being taken out of the hospital on his way to jail.”

The confrontation took place on a porch in downtown Charleston after Smalls had jumped out of a moving car and ran away, later jumping over a fence and a wall. Carter began a traffic stop after Smalls was seen “driving at a very high rate of speed on I-526 " and failed to signal properly.

When Smalls did not pull over, a car chase began.

“[Smalls] indicated he was trying to evade deputies because he had been using drugs that night, there were drugs in the vehicle, and he did not want to go back to jail,” court records state.

Carter’s personnel file shows he received a letter of reprimand after the incident and a 32-hour suspension for leaving his K-9 in a civilian’s backyard during the chase and both excessive speeds during the car pursuit and failing to clear intersections. Carter later disputed the latter, and his suspension was reduced by one day.

Another former employee of the Sheriff’s Office, Captain Allan Williams, is named as a defendant of the lawsuit.

The suit claimed “Williams... used his position as Carter’s supervisor to allow him to get away with using inappropriate force on certain subjects, and did not alert his superiors to the concerning conduct of Carter.”

Carter’s body worn camera video of the incident was submitted as evidence in the case.

Though according to court documents “there are portions of the footage that are difficult, if not impossible, to see.” Carter cannot be seen hitting Smalls with his flashlight on the video.

“There was no evidence to support the plaintiffs’ claims against the officers,” the defense attorney assigned to the case Robin Wright said.

In January 2021, amid his legal complaint, Smalls began a prison sentence for drug charges from 2020.

Magistrate judge Molly Cherry reviewed the facts of the case and recommended no trial and instead a judgement to come from the sitting judge based on the statements and facts of the case, also known as a summary judgement. She also recommended Carter’s motion for qualified immunity be granted.

“Because the Court finds Defendant Carter did not violate Plaintiff’s constitutional rights, he is entitled to qualified immunity,” Cherry wrote.

In Sept. 2023, Judge David Norton adopted the recommendations and granted the motion for summary judgement.

All defendants were dismissed.

Joseph Cannarella, Carter’s current attorney, in response to a request for comment via email wrote in part:

Officers spend most of their days battling with career criminals who have complete disregard for our laws and despise the police. So, if an officer doesn’t have complaints filed against them while on the job, they are probably not doing their job.

Marvin Pendarvis who represents Rashard Duncan, stated in part:

This emphasizes the point we’ve been making all along. What happened to Mr. Duncan was not an isolated incident, and former Deputy Carter was a ticking time bomb who should not have been on the streets. It speaks to the hiring and training practices of this Sheriff’s Office and proves why a further, more thorough investigation is necessary.

A related case against the Sheriff’s Office in state court is still pending.

