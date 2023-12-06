Fire officials investigate smoke, Berkeley Co. middle school evacuated

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says fire officials are investigating the cause of smoke in Sedgefield Middle School.

Sedgefield Middle School students and staff will remain evacuated while fire officials investigate the source of smoke inside of the building, the district’s spokesperson Katie Tanner says.

Tanner says to ensure students’ safety and because of the low temperature outside, they and the staff are being taken by bus to the Goose Creek High School auditorium. Sedgefield Middle students will also be given lunch at Goose Creek High.

In a statement, Tanner says,

We are awaiting further direction from fire officials to return to the building and resume operations; however, if you choose to sign your child out, you will need to go to Goose Creek High at this time as no students are being released from the Sedgefield Middle campus during the transition to Goose Creek High.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.