SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Firefighters help decorate man’s home for Christmas as he battles cancer

Firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't this year. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for a Dallas couple going through a difficult time.

They didn’t think it would happen this year, but community firefighters came together for a Christmas surprise for them.

It’s not Christmas at Tom and Janie Loveless’ home without their display that’s survived 40 years.

And the firefighters of Dallas Fire and Rescue’s Station 11 helped the couple keep their tradition going.

Tom Loveless is fighting lung cancer and had surgery one month ago, so Christmas decorations have been placed on hold.

Until firefighters joined forces to help.

The crew moved in when the couple was at a recent doctor’s appointment.

The Loveless’ returned to their house getting decked out for the holidays.

“You guys are too nice. My goodness,” Tom Loveless said.

Janie Loveless added, “We say our prayers at dinner time, and I just start crying. We’re just really blessed.”

The couple said this was more than they ever expected.

“I got my Christmas back. It’s wonderful,” Tom Loveless said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
Former deputy James "Hank" Carter was granted bond for assault and misconduct in office last...
Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage
A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room...
Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in N. Charleston hotel
[Insert Caption Here]
Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was...
Police investigating after person shot while driving in N. Charleston
A Shih Tzu had to be rescued from a HVAC air vent in Virginia.
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
The 17-year-old dog had to be rescued by first responders after she became stuck in a HVAC air...
WATCH: 17-year-old Shih Tzu rescued from HVAC air vent in home’s ceiling
Berkeley County School District employees are earmarked for another incentive check just in...
Berkeley Co. School Board approves incentive for full-time, part-time employees