FIRST ALERT: Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of Ashley River Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in West Ashley.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River Road.

Lanes toward I-526 from Ashley River Road are closed.

Injuries were reported, however, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

