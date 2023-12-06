FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer impacts traffic on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says access to an I-526 eastbound on-ramp is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

They say access to I-526 eastbound from Clements Ferry Road is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned at the eastbound on-ramp on Wednesday.

The police department asks for drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

As a detour, they say to use I-526 eastbound, N. Rhett Avenue exit to re-access I-526 eastbound towards Daniel Island.

