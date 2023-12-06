SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer impacts traffic on I-526

The Charleston Police Department says access to an I-526 eastbound on-ramp is closed after a...
The Charleston Police Department says access to an I-526 eastbound on-ramp is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.(Charleston Police Department)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says access to an I-526 eastbound on-ramp is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

They say access to I-526 eastbound from Clements Ferry Road is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned at the eastbound on-ramp on Wednesday.

The police department asks for drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

As a detour, they say to use I-526 eastbound, N. Rhett Avenue exit to re-access I-526 eastbound towards Daniel Island.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Hampton Boyd Frazier, 34, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with three counts of criminal...
Mount Pleasant man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Latest News

The city of North Charleston on Monday made their recommendation for who will lead the next...
North Charleston selects developer for Navy Yard property
The Berkeley County School District says fire officials are investigating the cause of smoke...
Fire officials investigate smoke, Berkeley Co. middle school evacuated
A crash on I-26 near Ridgeville has all eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-26
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.