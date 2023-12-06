Leland Archer re-signed by Charleston Battery to multi-year contract

CHARLESTON, S.C (Dec. 6, 2023) – The Charleston Battery are pleased to confirm the re-signing of defender Leland Archer to a new multi-year contract on Wednesday, pending league and federation approval. The Trinidad and Tobago international extends his stay in Charleston following the club’s successful campaign as USL Championship Finalists in 2023.

Archer enters 2024 as the Battery’s longest-tenured player after making 135 appearances across all competitions since 2018. The club captain has his sights set on building upon the success of last year’s Eastern Conference title-winning campaign.

“I’m very excited to have re-signed, I started my career here and am happy that the club has given me the opportunity to keep playing for the city,” said Archer. “We achieved great things in 2023 and unfortunately stumbled at the last hurdle. The mindset going into the new year is to improve and keep that hunger alive throughout the 2024 season.”

The 27-year-old ended 2023 as the league’s leader in clearances across the regular season and playoffs with 164 in 33 appearances. He recorded a team-high 18 blocks, along with 22 interceptions, 94 duels won, 84.8% passing accuracy and one goal in Championship play. Archer was subsequently voted by fans as the winner of the 2023 Tim Hankinson Most Outstanding Player Award.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is elated about Archer re-signing with Charleston

“Leland has been a staple for the Battery and we are beyond thrilled to have him back,” said Coach Pirmann. “He is a very good defender with strength and speed, but is also a top teammate and quality leader. Leland took his game to a different level during the second half of the 2023 season.

“The relationship between Leland, the Battery, and the Charleston community is what football and life are all about.”

It will be Archer’s seventh season with the Battery and 11th in the Lowcountry after a successful collegiate career at the College of Charleston. With the Cougars, Archer earned multiple all-conference honors and was named the conference’s defender of the year following his senior season.

Archer’s breakout campaign in the professional ranks came in 2020 when he was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team.

On the international stage, Archer has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago national team regularly since 2021. He has four caps with the Soca Warriors, most recently featuring for his country in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup against the United States.

Archer is looking forward to more matches with the Patriots Point faithful again.

“I’m happy to be back and to create more memories for the home supporters,” said Archer. “Can’t wait to return to Charleston soon for the new season and play in front of them again.”

