Lowcountry warming centers open amid colder temperatures

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry churches are opening their doors to people in need of a warm place to stay.

Seacoast Church Summerville is providing a heated space, warm meals, hot showers, and sleeping arrangements.

The center will be opening at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will close at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will also be open Wednesday night in North Charleston.

They will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will close at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carta Route 13 will be providing free transportation, you just need to tell the driver you are going to the warming center.

