Man charged after leading N. Charleston Police on chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase Monday night.

Bernard Marlin Gadsden, 45, of Goose Creek, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens causing injury. A felony DUI charge from the South Carolina Highway Patrol is pending.

Officers were patrolling the area of Rivers Avenue and Aviation Avenue around 10 p.m. when they watched an SUV leave a hotel parking lot at a high rate of speed, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, a report states.

According to the report, the driver, later identified as Gadsden, illegally changed lanes and made it difficult for officers to get behind his vehicle.

The officers initiated blue lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle as Gadsden continued to evade them on Aviation Avenue.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 26, past Ashley Phosphate Road and eventually Highway 78. Gadsden led the officers onto College Park Road where he turned onto Treeland Drive.

The report states the officers lost the suspect for a brief time before finding him trying to exit the crashed vehicle through a window. Police say Gadsden was covered in blood and his wrist was possibly broken.

Gadsden and a passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police searched the vehicle and found an empty mini bottle of vodka and a digital scale with white powder residue on it, the report states.

A booking photo of Gadsden was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.