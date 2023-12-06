SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man charged after leading N. Charleston Police on chase

A Goose Creek man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase Monday night.

Bernard Marlin Gadsden, 45, of Goose Creek, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens causing injury. A felony DUI charge from the South Carolina Highway Patrol is pending.

Officers were patrolling the area of Rivers Avenue and Aviation Avenue around 10 p.m. when they watched an SUV leave a hotel parking lot at a high rate of speed, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, a report states.

According to the report, the driver, later identified as Gadsden, illegally changed lanes and made it difficult for officers to get behind his vehicle.

The officers initiated blue lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle as Gadsden continued to evade them on Aviation Avenue.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 26, past Ashley Phosphate Road and eventually Highway 78. Gadsden led the officers onto College Park Road where he turned onto Treeland Drive.

The report states the officers lost the suspect for a brief time before finding him trying to exit the crashed vehicle through a window. Police say Gadsden was covered in blood and his wrist was possibly broken.

Gadsden and a passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police searched the vehicle and found an empty mini bottle of vodka and a digital scale with white powder residue on it, the report states.

A booking photo of Gadsden was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
Former deputy James "Hank" Carter was granted bond for assault and misconduct in office last...
Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage
A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room...
Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in N. Charleston hotel
[Insert Caption Here]
Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was...
Police investigating after person shot while driving in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County.
State troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate