Millora-Brown scores 17 as The Citadel downs Pfeiffer 88-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quentin Millora-Brown scored 17 points as The Citadel beat Pfeiffer 88-60 on Tuesday night.

Millora-Brown also contributed 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4). Keynan Davis was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Madison Durr finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Daymon Beckwith led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Alex Cunningham added 12 points for Pfeiffer. Clayton Robinson also had 10 points and six rebounds.

