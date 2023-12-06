MUSC selected as study site for Black, African American connections to Parkinson’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina has been selected by the Global Parkinson’s Genetics Program as one of four new medical research study sites for the Black and African American Connections to Parkinson’s Disease study.

The Global Parkinson’s Genetics Program is a resource of the Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s initiative and implemented by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The study aims to enhance our understanding of the genetic basis of Parkinson’s disease among underrepresented populations. This groundbreaking study involves genotyping more than 150,000 individuals worldwide. Notably, the study has recently contributed to findings of a novel GBA1 variant in people with Parkinson’s Disease and African ancestry. This discovery emphasizes the prevalence of the variant throughout African populations.

Vanessa Hinson, M.D., Ph.D., MUSC’s lead researcher on the study, highlighted the importance of the research study in advancing the understanding of the disease.

“Genetic discovery and validation research not only expand what we know about Parkinson’s Disease, but they are the path to improving outcomes for people with the disease,” Dr. Hinson says.

MUSC will receive funding to support study visit costs, supplies, community engagement strategy support, staffing support and participant incentives. MUSC now joins the largest Parkingson’s Disease genetics consortium in the world.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, there are approximately 36,265 people living with Parkinson’s Disease across North and South Carolina and one million are affected in the United States alone. Parkinson’s-related expenses in the Carolinas total $1.81 billion.

“This collaborative research contributes to a more holistic, global understanding of Parkinson’s Disease, which is absolutely essential to discoveries that change lives,” Lori L. McMahon, Ph.D., Vice President for Research at MUSC, says.

MUSC was one of four new sites included in this expansion. Other sites include UTHealth in Houston, Washington University in St. Louis, and UH Hospitals / Case Western in Cleveland. This expansion will broaden the geographic diversity of study locations across the United States, increasing representation of the diverse U.S. Black and African American community in its study population and building a base for greater discovery and application of findings across ancestries.

In addition to leading Parkinson’s disease research, MUSC offers clinical care to individuals and their families. As the first Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence in South Carolina, MUSC Health offers the only comprehensive movement disorders program in the state, providing a greater number of treatment options to improve the lives of patients living with neurodegenerative diseases.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.