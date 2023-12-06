SC Lottery
North Charleston selects developer for Navy Yard property

The city of North Charleston on Monday made their recommendation for who will lead the next phase of development in the Navy Yard project.
The city of North Charleston on Monday made their recommendation for who will lead the next phase of development in the Navy Yard project.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston on Monday made their recommendation for who will lead the next phase of development in the navy yard project.

The city plans to enter an agreement with Jamestown L.P., WECCO and Weaver Capital Joint Venture to serve as master developer on the 70-acre project.

The project and agreement combine land already owned by Jamestown and more than 27 acres sold by the city for $10 million stretching north from Noisette Creek.

The development will bring nearly 3,000 multi-family homes to the area with a minimum of 17% of those units labeled as “attainable housing” or housing for households making no more than 120% of the area’s median income.

The development agreement went through a first reading at Monday’s city council meeting. A second reading is set for Dec. 14.

The decision on the project comes at a transitionary time for a city that will see its first new mayor in 30 years when Reggie Burgess takes over the seat.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said it was important for current mayor Keith Summey and the current city council to see the project, more than 20 years in the making, concluded.

Johnson said there would be an opportunity for Burgess to have input on the project once he takes office.

The project is estimated to take around 25 years to complete with benchmarks to meet every five years.

The development will likely start with “Building 1601.” The building is seen as a way to jump-start development with a quick conversion.

The city started its search for a master developer in January and chose Jamestown from seven other submissions.

Jamestown is also the development group behind the Navy Yard Charleston development.

