Police investigating after person shot while driving in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting.

Officers were called to a medical clinic to talk to a person who received injuries in a shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The victim told police he was driving on Rivers Avenue onto Otranto Road when a vehicle drove up to his and fired multiple shots.

The victim, however, was not struck by gunfire but was hurt by shards of glass.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.