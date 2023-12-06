SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating after person shot while driving in N. Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was...
The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting.(live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said detectives are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting.

Officers were called to a medical clinic to talk to a person who received injuries in a shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The victim told police he was driving on Rivers Avenue onto Otranto Road when a vehicle drove up to his and fired multiple shots.

The victim, however, was not struck by gunfire but was hurt by shards of glass.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
Former deputy James "Hank" Carter was granted bond for assault and misconduct in office last...
Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage
A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room...
Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in N. Charleston hotel
[Insert Caption Here]
Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting

Latest News

Berkeley County School District employees are earmarked for another incentive check just in...
Berkeley Co. School Board approves incentive for full-time, part-time employees
The Berkeley County School District spent taxpayer money to move the book review process...
School district spent thousands on books for now-suspended review committee
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
FIRST ALERT: Auto-pedestrian crash closes portion of Ashley River Rd.
Berkeley County School District employees are earmarked for another incentive check just in...
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. School Board approves incentive for full-time, part-time employees