School district spent thousands on books for now-suspended review committee

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County parents say they feel that the book review committee process has been a waste of time and money after the board voted to suspend the ongoing book review committees.

Records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show the Berkeley County School District spent more than $6,000 to purchase about half of the 93 challenged titles for parents and staff to use for their reviews.

Some books that have already been purchased have not been reviewed yet as they were scheduled to be by committees next year.

The Berkeley County School District spent taxpayer money to move the book review process forward after one parent challenged 93 titles, but the board voted to suspend the committees citing proposed state legislation (Live 5)

Board chair Mac McQuillin says the move was made in part to conserve resources.

“This resolution is also the most fiscally responsible action to take in light of the proposed regulations. Because it appears that the State will be adopting new and different regulations, it makes no sense to continue the ongoing book reviews and waste time and resources when we will likely have to review these books again,” McQuillin said.

School district parent Jonathan Harmon thinks the cost is just the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s really just a shame and it’s very disrespectful to people that have put their time and effort into it and time away from their families,” Harmon said.

He doesn’t think the committee review process should have taken place at all based on one parent’s complaints.

“I think that this entire ordeal has been a waste of money and I think that when it didn’t go the way that a group of board members didn’t want or special interest group. They just moved the goal line,” he said.

Brook Clinton, another parent, was supposed to meet with her committee next February. She’s already spent hours beginning to read through the list of books.

In all of this, she feels the students’ needs are not being met.

“They’re not getting the best resources, but we have thousands and thousands of dollars to spend on a task like this and it’s not the priority right now,” she said. “Then to find out after everything the money is wasted, the time, the man hours,” she added.

Clinton, though frustrated by the expenditures, says she believes that staff that were mandated to work on the committees should be still compensated.

“They did it at night. They did it on the weekends. They did it in their spare time,” she said. “They do absolutely deserve compensation.”

It’s unclear what the district plans to do with the books that have been purchased.

Clinton and Harmon say they’d like to see them put back on the shelves “where they belong.”

