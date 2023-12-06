SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District says fire officials are investigating the cause of smoke...
Fire officials investigate smoke, Berkeley Co. middle school evacuated
The new Ladson Elementary School will cost over $47 million for material and labor to build...
Funding for new 900-student Ladson Elementary School approved by committee
VIDEO: Funding for new 900-student Ladson Elementary School approved by committee
VIDEO: Fire officials investigate smoke, Berkeley Co. middle school evacuated
Be the Change is throwing a fundraiser to empower individuals with disabilities through...
VIDEO: Empowering, celebrating people with disabilities