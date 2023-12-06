State troopers investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County.

The crash happened on Ditch Bank Road near Victory Road, approximately eight miles north of Kingstree, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

A 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was traveling north on Ditch Bank Road when it left the roadway and overturned.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, Miller said.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

