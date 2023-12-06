Traffic on I-526 back to normal after overturned tractor-trailer closed ramp
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An I-526 eastbound on-ramp has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned on Wednesday.
They say access to I-526 eastbound from Clements Ferry Road is blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned at the eastbound on-ramp.
The police department asked drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
