Williamsburg Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mya Ava Marie Allen, 16, was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area.

Authorities say she was wearing a gray sweatshirt with white and blue pajama pants.

Allen has hazel eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

If you have seen Allen or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 843-354-0606.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.