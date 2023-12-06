Williamsburg Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Mya Ava Marie Allen, 16, was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area.
Authorities say she was wearing a gray sweatshirt with white and blue pajama pants.
Allen has hazel eyes and black shoulder-length hair.
If you have seen Allen or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 843-354-0606.
