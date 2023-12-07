SC Lottery
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Doris Coleman, 82, of Charleston, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the Ashley River Road intersection.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said a Kia Soul was going south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

Coleman was taken to an area hospital where they later died, Gibson said. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The crash closed southbound lanes for several hours for investigation. No charges have been filed.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

