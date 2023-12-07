SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of...
Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
Coroner IDs man killed in I-526 crash
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Jon Rahm bolts for LIV Golf in a stunning blow to the PGA Tour
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Trump appeals ruling rejecting immunity claim as window narrows to derail federal election case
The new year will bring a new initiative from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health...
New partnership aims to expand mental healthcare access to thousands of SC kids
A Phoenix gas station is being renamed to Jerry’s Filling Station in honor of a longtime...
Longtime attendant gets gas station named after him for his 45 years of service
South Carolina workers represented by the Union of Southern Service Workers are asking the...
Union asks feds to revoke SC’s ability to govern workplace regulations