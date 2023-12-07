Beaufort Police Chief announces retirement from department

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving the city for over 28 years, the Beaufort Police Department’s chief announced their retirement from the department on Wednesday.

Chief Dale A. McDorman says he will retire on Jan. 24, 2024, City of Beaufort’s spokesperson Kathleen Williams says.

McDorman started with the department in 1995 and established the department’s first K-9 program, Williams says. In 2005, he became lieutenant and in 2010, he became deputy chief. After then-police chief Matthew Clancy died, he was named interim chief in July of 2020 and then promoted to chief that November.

Williams says McDorman started a Nixle alert system for the City of Beaufort, worked to get more school resource officers at each school in the city and began a mentoring program for at-risk students.

“I’m so proud of our department and what we have accomplished, and this accreditation is due to all the hard work of the officers and staff,” McDorman said. “These last 28 years went by quickly, and it was an honor getting to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated officers you will ever find. I want to thank the citizens for the opportunity to serve them and ultimately lead their Police Department.”

Acting Mayor Michael McFee also made a statement on the retirement,

“After serving the city for over 28 years, we lose a lot of experience when Chief McDorman retires,” McFee said. “But we are so very grateful for his long-tenured service and all that he has done to make our police department and our city better.”

