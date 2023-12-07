SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co receives $2.8M in grant funding to improve community development

Charleston County has received $2.8 million in Community Development Block Grants and Home...
Charleston County has received $2.8 million in Community Development Block Grants and Home Investment Partnership funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has received $2.8 million in Community Development Block Grants and Home Investment Partnership funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

The Charleston County Community Development and Revitalization Department offers pre-application training sessions to assist nonprofits in understanding the application, program requirements, and funding process.

The application process started on Nov. 30 and will end on Friday, January 5 at noon.

The program provides grants to nonprofits whose objective is to develop viable urban communities for low-to moderate-income persons.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development will divide $2.8 million among the grants.

The department manages the Urban Entitlement Grants, and these funds help with programs like the Community Development Block Grant, which provides funds to improve and expand Charleston’s environment and living conditions.

The HOME Investment Partnership Program provides funds to increase affordable housing in the County and the Emergency Solutions Grant provides funding to support shelters and other transitional homes in the community.

“With the affordable housing side, we’re adding a new home that can an individual that’s low to moderate income, that individual can now have a home or a really nice new rental property. So, it’s an exciting time for us to be able to give this funding to the community”, Community Development and Revitalization Director LoElla Smalls said.

The first pre-application training took place earlier this week, but the last one kicks off Thursday at Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building on Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. It will run from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Applicants will be allowed to email questions about the application process to questions to CommunityDev@charlestoncounty.org until Friday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

“What programs are you doing for trust and county? How is that program going to improve the life for citizens and trust in the county? And more importantly, how many sometimes the number of citizens that you’re going to help plays a role”, Smalls said.

If you can’t make it to Thursday’s training sessions it will be recorded and if you are interested in applying, you can find the application here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of...
Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination

Latest News

With the cold months approaching, a nonprofit organization is giving people the opportunity to...
Lowcountry nonprofit seeks community assistance to give back this holiday season
With the cold months approaching, a nonprofit organization is giving people the opportunity to...
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit seeks community assistance to give back this holiday season
People filled a meeting in Charleston County to make their voices heard about concerns for...
Community shares concerns about changes to Historic Preservation ordinance
VIDEO: Community shares concerns about changes to Historic Preservation ordinance