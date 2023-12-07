Charleston Co receives $2.8M in grant funding to improve community development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has received $2.8 million in Community Development Block Grants and Home Investment Partnership funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Charleston County Community Development and Revitalization Department offers pre-application training sessions to assist nonprofits in understanding the application, program requirements, and funding process.

The application process started on Nov. 30 and will end on Friday, January 5 at noon.

The program provides grants to nonprofits whose objective is to develop viable urban communities for low-to moderate-income persons.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development will divide $2.8 million among the grants.

The department manages the Urban Entitlement Grants, and these funds help with programs like the Community Development Block Grant, which provides funds to improve and expand Charleston’s environment and living conditions.

The HOME Investment Partnership Program provides funds to increase affordable housing in the County and the Emergency Solutions Grant provides funding to support shelters and other transitional homes in the community.

“With the affordable housing side, we’re adding a new home that can an individual that’s low to moderate income, that individual can now have a home or a really nice new rental property. So, it’s an exciting time for us to be able to give this funding to the community”, Community Development and Revitalization Director LoElla Smalls said.

The first pre-application training took place earlier this week, but the last one kicks off Thursday at Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building on Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. It will run from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Applicants will be allowed to email questions about the application process to questions to CommunityDev@charlestoncounty.org until Friday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

“What programs are you doing for trust and county? How is that program going to improve the life for citizens and trust in the county? And more importantly, how many sometimes the number of citizens that you’re going to help plays a role”, Smalls said.

If you can’t make it to Thursday’s training sessions it will be recorded and if you are interested in applying, you can find the application here.

