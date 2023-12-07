Community shares concerns about changes to Historic Preservation ordinance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People filled a meeting in Charleston County to make their voices heard about concerns for proposed changes to the Historic Preservation Ordinance.

The county put the ordinance into place in 2016 to protect historic land and regulate new buildings, with a focus on preservation. The changes to the ordinance that people feared the most are ones they say threaten historic African-American settlement protections.

Those two main changes include removing the Historic Commission’s ability to nominate properties and districts for designation and taking subdivision regulation away from the Historic Commission.

The county says there are other changes to the ordinance that are major improvements, like creating emergency stipulations for people

The county also cites that in South Carolina law, subdivision regulation is under the planning commission, so this change is needed, but people still worry about the chain of approval and priorities.

Donna Brown Newton, a lifelong resident of the Snowden Community, says she thinks even moving around protections to different departments could have big impacts.

“The point I don’t like is the fact that it has to go to the zoning first and then go to preservation. Because we know the zoning has lot to do with development. We’ve faced this situation before with zoning and zoning most times in favor of development,” Brown Newton says.

The meeting included a presentation and a Q&A session. Leaders say they will take the suggestions and concerns back to the council to show the public input before these changes are going to be voted on in January.

Justin Schwebler, the Properties Manager for Historic Charleston Foundation, has been following these proposed changes for months and hopes that the community input is taken seriously and adjustments are made to coincide with what everyone wants.

“We hope that county staff takes these recommendations and makes modifications that respect what these communities that the ordinance protects, takes that into consideration,” Schwebler says.

There is another meeting, that will have the same presentation and Q&A Dec. 13 at the Lonnie Hamilton Building at 6 p.m.

You can read more about the Historic Preservation Ordinance, here.

