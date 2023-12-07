Coroner IDs man killed in I-526 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 526.

Philip H. Livingston IV, 55, of Hollywood, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-526 between Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue, North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The portion of the interstate was shut down for over three hours as first responders were on the scene of the crash.

Jacobs said others were injured in the crash.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.