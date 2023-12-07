Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Williamsburg family is getting a payout through the Insurance Reserve Fund after their newborn baby sustained serious brain damage at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out of her crib because of the actions of a MUSC Nurse.

On Jan. 6, 2015, Brittani and Cornelius Burroughs traveled to Charleston from Williamsburg to give birth to their daughter. Prior to birth, the baby was diagnosed prenatally with congenital heart disease, according to the lawsuit.

The delivery was successful with no complications and a treatment plan was created due to the baby’s heart condition. An ultrasound of her head was also performed, and the results were normal with no hemorrhaging or bleeding in her brain.

On Jan. 12, 2015, heart surgery was performed with no complications and another ultrasound showed normal results. Another procedure to close the baby’s chest on Jan. 16 was completed. She remained at MUSC for postoperative treatment and care until her scheduled discharge one month later.

Two days before her scheduled discharge, on Feb. 14, 2015, around 1:10 p.m., a MUSC nurse placed the baby back in her crib. The baby was being monitored by a telemetry device, which was attached by leads or wires, the lawsuit states.

A nurse improperly placed the telemetry monitoring device in her pocket and failed to raise and secure the baby’s crib railing according to the lawsuit.

The nurse then abruptly turned away from the crib, causing the baby to be jerked from the crib where the baby fell three or more feet to the MUSC floor. The baby crashed onto the MUSC floor, striking the back of her head with forceful impact, causing her to immediately cry.

A new ultrasound taken after the accident revealed a significant head injury showing an intraventricular hemorrhage to her brain. Blood was observed in the right lateral ventricle extending to the third and fourth ventricles.

After the fall, MUSC implemented a new treatment plan, including hourly neurological checks. The next weeks were filled with additional ultrasounds and scans. A Feb. 27 scan showed continued evolution of intraventricular blood and an increased size of dilated system consistent with mild to moderate hydrocephalus.

On March 3, 2015, nearly a month after her scheduled discharge, the baby was approved to go home, the lawsuit states.

She continued to have neurological issues with her hydrocephalus worsening requiring surgical intervention at MUSC on March 20, 2015.

The Burroughs brought her home on March 23, 2015, with continued appointments and hospitalizations since. The long-term effects on her brain are unknown at this time.

The lawsuit states due to the negligent actions of MUSC, the baby has incurred and will continue to incur damages including pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental distress, disability, medical, nursing, rehabilitation and other related expenses.

Also, the Burroughs have endured substantial hardship due to the actions of MUSC, according to the lawsuit.

IRF paid the claim titled “nursing error” to the Burroughs for $475,000 on Oct. 11, 2023.

The Medical University of South Carolina has not yet responded to a request for comment.

