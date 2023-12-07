Gov. McMaster to reappoint SLED position after chief’s retirement from agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster has announced his decision to reappoint the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division chief after their 30-day retirement from the agency.

This comes after Chief Mark Keel notified McMaster in a letter on Wednesday of his plan to retire from the agency, McMaster spokesman Brandon Charochak said.

The South Carolina Police Officers Retirement Systems required officers to retire at least 30 consecutive days before returning to covered employment, Charochak said.

Keel earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1995 and is a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, the FBI National Academy and the FBI National Executive Institute, a press release states. He started his career in SLED in 1979 and served as chief since July 1, 2011.

“Serving as the Chief of SLED has been the honor of my career,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in his letter. “Being the Chief of SLED is an incredibly humbling experience. I have been blessed to be surrounded by dedicated public servants who every day strive to make South Carolina a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

He was reappointed to serve in the position by McMaster in 2018.

“With over 40 years of law enforcement experience and more than 12 years as the leader of SLED, Chief Keel is widely recognized by the public, elected officials, and the media as the leader of our state’s law enforcement community,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Retaining Chief Keel’s leadership and law enforcement expertise is a victory for our entire state. He is a true public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to continue serving the people of South Carolina.”

Keel’s nomination will be sent to the Senate for confirmation upon his return and he will serve a six-year term upon the confirmation, Charochak said.

Assistant SLED chief Richard Gregory has been with the agency since 1995 and will be serving as active chief until Keel’s return, according to Charochak.

